© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Indigenous place names, restoring and redeveloping movie palaces, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the importance of Indigenous place names. Then, learn about Milwaukee’s movie palaces and the work being done to restore and redevelop them. Plus, listen to some new, local music for this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Margaret Noodin, associate dean for humanities at UW-Milwaukee
  • Tom Daykin, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
Lake Effect
Stay Connected