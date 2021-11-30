Tuesday on Lake Effect: Indigenous place names, restoring and redeveloping movie palaces, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the importance of Indigenous place names. Then, learn about Milwaukee’s movie palaces and the work being done to restore and redevelop them. Plus, listen to some new, local music for this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Margaret Noodin, associate dean for humanities at UW-Milwaukee
- Tom Daykin, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record