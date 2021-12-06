Monday on Lake Effect: 'America's Dairyland' documentary, ancient canoe discovery, book of the month, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the new Milwaukee PBS documentary America’s Dairyland at the Crossroads, and the state of the industry in Wisconsin. Then, we learn how a twelve hundred-year-old canoe was found and excavated from the bottom of Lake Mendota. In our Book of the Month series, a Milwaukee Public librarian talks about the magic of a good romance novel. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the city’s first music store.
Guests:
- Maryann Lazarski, editorial producer at Milwaukee PBS; Rick Barrett, business reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- James Skibo, state archeologist for Wisconsin; Tamara Thomsen, maritime archeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Richard Hedderman, poet and education programs coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Beth Gabriel, reference assistant at Milwaukee Public Library's East Branch
- Bubbler Talk