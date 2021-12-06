© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: 'America's Dairyland' documentary, ancient canoe discovery, book of the month, Bubbler Talk

Published December 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the new Milwaukee PBS documentary America’s Dairyland at the Crossroads, and the state of the industry in Wisconsin. Then, we learn how a twelve hundred-year-old canoe was found and excavated from the bottom of Lake Mendota. In our Book of the Month series, a Milwaukee Public librarian talks about the magic of a good romance novel. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the city’s first music store.

Guests:

  • Maryann Lazarski, editorial producer at Milwaukee PBS; Rick Barrett, business reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • James Skibo, state archeologist for Wisconsin; Tamara Thomsen, maritime archeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society
  • Richard Hedderman, poet and education programs coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
  • Beth Gabriel, reference assistant at Milwaukee Public Library's East Branch
  • Bubbler Talk
