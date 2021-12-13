Monday on Lake Effect: Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances, La Revo Books, 'The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the new Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances at UW-Madison. Then, talk to a local woman who’s changing the medical industry from the inside out. We hear from the founders of Milwaukee’s La Revo Books on how they’re weaving literature into the city’s healing. Plus, learn about the history of Wisconsin supper clubs.
Guests:
- Paul Hutson, founding director of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances
- Carla Echeveste, research program coordinator for All of Us
- Barbara and Valeria Cerda, co-owners of La Revo Books
- Ron Faiola, author of The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story