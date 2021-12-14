Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'Foxconned,' Niche Book Bar, books to gift, health impact of green spaces, Milwaukee's Calatrava
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the author of Foxconned about how the project has slowly slimmed down from what was initially promised. Then, check in with Niche Book Bar about how they’ve transitioned from a pop-up to a physical location. Our annual books to gift conversation looks at some of this year's best books. Plus, why green spaces could have a big impact on your health.
Guests:
- Lawrence Tabak, author of Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government
- Cetonia Weston-Roy, owner of Niche Book Bar
- Daniel Goldin, owner of Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee
- Melinda Myers, gardening expert & Lake Effect contributor
- Rob Stein, deputy director and chief experience officer at the Milwaukee Art Museum