Tuesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee redistricting, Wisconsin women's jobs, new Milwaukee Public Museum, cheese & cocktail combinations

Today on Lake EffectI, we look at the redistricting process happening with Milwaukee’s aldermanic districts. Then, learn why half of Wisconsin’s working women are considering quitting their jobs. We learn why the Milwaukee Public Museum is hoping to create a new and smaller museum. Plus, get some cheese and cocktail combinations for this holiday weekend.
- Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera
- Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group; Jen Dirks, president and CEO of Tempo of Greater Milwaukee
- Tom Daykin, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Jeanette Hurt, freelance writer
- Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine