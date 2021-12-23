Thursday on Lake Effect: 'She Said' Harvey Weinstein book, 'Beyond Civility,' Lake Geneva PlayBoy Club

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the Pulitzer-prize winning reporters who broke the news of Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment and abuse for the New York Times. Then, discuss the importance of civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. Plus, look at the history of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club and the stigma of working there as a bunny. And the Manitowoc Minute Man, Charlie Berens, talks about his Wisconsin-themed Bluegrass album, Unthawed.

Guests:

