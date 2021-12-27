© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Pandemic Performers series, Trapper Schoepp, Caley Conway, Zach Pietrini & McKenna Bray

Published December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we revisit our Pandemic Performers series, where we speak with local musicians and artists about how they’ve managed through shutdowns and canceled performances. We hear from Trapper Schoepp about his album May Day. Singer-songwriter Caley Conway shares songs from her album and talks about the challenges of creating art during the pandemic. Plus, hear what happens when Milwaukee musician Zach Pietrini pairs up with a Memphis singer-songwriter.

Guests:

  • Trapper Schoepp, singer-songwriter
  • Caley Conway, singer-songwriter
  • Zach Pietrini &
Lake Effect
