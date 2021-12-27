Monday on Lake Effect: Pandemic Performers series, Trapper Schoepp, Caley Conway, Zach Pietrini & McKenna Bray

Today on Lake Effect, we revisit our Pandemic Performers series, where we speak with local musicians and artists about how they’ve managed through shutdowns and canceled performances. We hear from Trapper Schoepp about his album May Day. Singer-songwriter Caley Conway shares songs from her album and talks about the challenges of creating art during the pandemic. Plus, hear what happens when Milwaukee musician Zach Pietrini pairs up with a Memphis singer-songwriter.

Guests:

