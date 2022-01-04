Tuesday on Lake Effect: pandemic sleep patterns, Wisconsin Sea Grant program, Book of the Month, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the pandemic has impacted sleep and how you can work to improve it. Then, learn about the Wisconsin Sea Grant program and how its first director created a lasting legacy that will help improve our Great Lakes. Our Book of the Month series recommends a book on good money-saving practices. Plus, hear some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Dr. B Tucker Woodson, director of the Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin Sleep Disorders program
- Jim Hurley, director of Wisconsin Sea Grant; Anders Andren, former Wisconsin Sea Grant director
- Hermoine Bell-Henderson, coordinator for the business, technology, and periodicals department at the Milwaukee Public Library’s central branch
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record