Wednesday on Lake Effect: January 6 insurrection, frog mating arena, J.R.R. Tolkien Collection, science of sledding
Today on Lake Effect, we look back on the attack at the US Capitol and look at other times in American history when the Capitol was under threat. We learn how a sound-proof arena is making it easier to study frog mating calls at UW-Milwaukee. Plus, explore the J.R.R. Tolkien Collection Manuscripts housed at Marquette University. Then, learn about the science of sledding.
Guests:
- David Priess, chief operating officer of the Lawfare Institute & former CIA officer
- John Savagian, history professor at Alverno College
- Gerlinde Hoebel, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee & heads the Hoebel Lab of anuran behavioral ecology
- William Fliss, archivist in the Department of Special Collections in University Archives at Marquette
- Dr. Jax Sanders, assistant professor of physics at Marquette