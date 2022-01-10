Monday on Lake Effect: Mayor Tom Barrett's legacy, COVID-19 misinformation, Waukesha school LGBTQ flag, WWII planes in Lake Michigan
Today on Lake Effect, we look at former Mayor Tom Barrett’s lengthy career and the challenges that remain for his replacement. We tell you how Latinx medical students are working to address COVID-19 misinformation. Then, a Waukesha school teacher explains why she refused to take down an LGBTQ Pride Progress flag in her classroom, despite the district’s wishes. We look a the difficulties teachers are having with concurrent teaching and learn why there are so many World War II-era planes at the bottom of Lake Michigan.
Guests:
- Mordecai Lee, professor emeritus at UW-Milwaukee
- Ana Maria Viteri and Jessie Duarte, co-presidents of the Latino Medical Student Association’s chapter at the Medical College of Wisconsin; Raquel Valdes, a community service co-chair for the chapter
- Sarah Whaley, kindergarten special education teacher at Summit View Elementary
- John Simons, teacher in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
- Ben Page, museum collections curator at the EAA Aviation Museum