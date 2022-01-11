Tuesday on Lake Effect: irregular periods & abortion laws, Odd Duck vaccination requirement, Puddlers' Cottages historic protection efforts

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why 6 week abortion laws effectively ban legal abortions for many people. Then the co-owner of Odd Duck restaurant shares why they started to require proof of vaccination for in-person dining. We get an update on the status of historic protection efforts for the Puddlers’ Cottages in Bay View. Plus, learn about F.E.A.R., also known as Forget Everything And Run.

Guests:

