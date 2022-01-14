Monday on Lake Effect: Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Martin Luther King Jr. speech, environmental reporting, Milwaukee's Fair Housing Marches

Today on Lake Effect, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson talks about the issues he’s prioritizing while in office, including the epidemic of car thefts and reckless driving. We explore the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and learn about one of his lesser-known speeches. We hear from a local journalist being recognized for his reporting on the environment. Plus, speak with a former NAACP Youth Council Commando who took part in Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Marches.

Guests:

