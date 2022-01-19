Wednesday on Lake Effect: Carmen charter school union push, Latino Geriatric Center, new year resolutions, Milwaukee restaurant closings & openings
Today on Lake Effect, we look at unionization efforts by teachers with Milwaukee’s Carmen charter school network. Then, learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. Our Fit For You series explores how we can reshape new year’s resolutions into opportunities for change. Plus, we look at some of the restaurants that Milwaukee lost - and gained - over the last year and some surprising new food trends.
Guests:
- Huriya Jabbar, associate professor at the University of Texas-Austin
- Dr. Piero Antuono, neurology professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Susie Kundrat, clinical professor of Kinesiology at UW-Milwaukee
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for On Milwaukee