Monday on Lake Effect: surge of COVID-19 in kids, Delta-8 THC, 'The Circle' Milwaukee footage

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how children are being impacted by this latest surge in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases and hear how parents are navigating it. Then, we learn about Delta-8 THC and the possible dangers of using it. We learn how the end of 3G services could affect Wisconsin's most vulnerable communities. Plus, we find out why the Milwaukee skyline has been showing up in a Netflix show that doesn’t have anything to do with Milwaukee.

Guests:

