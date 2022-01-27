© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: high stakes election, zero-net energy homes, Bald Eagle conservation, non-alcoholic spirits, zodiac science

Published January 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at some of the high stakes elections happening in Wisconsin this year. Then, learn about the U.S. Solar Decathlon and the zero-net energy homes designed by UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison students. We learn about Bald Eagle conservation efforts in Wisconsin. Then, the founder of Great Lakes Distillery talks about why he’s now making non-alcoholic botanical spirits. Plus, learn about the science of the zodiac.

Guests:

  • Barry Burden, political science professor at UW-Madison
  • Mark Keane, UW-Milwaukee professor and architect
  • Jeb Barzen, president of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council in Prairie du Sac
  • Guy Rehorst, founder of Great Lakes Distillery and Boundless Beverages
  • Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium
  • Joshua Kaiser, president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals
Lake Effect
Stay Connected