Thursday on Lake Effect: high stakes election, zero-net energy homes, Bald Eagle conservation, non-alcoholic spirits, zodiac science

Today on Lake Effect, we look at some of the high stakes elections happening in Wisconsin this year. Then, learn about the U.S. Solar Decathlon and the zero-net energy homes designed by UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison students. We learn about Bald Eagle conservation efforts in Wisconsin. Then, the founder of Great Lakes Distillery talks about why he’s now making non-alcoholic botanical spirits. Plus, learn about the science of the zodiac.
Guests:
- Barry Burden, political science professor at UW-Madison
- Mark Keane, UW-Milwaukee professor and architect
- Jeb Barzen, president of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council in Prairie du Sac
- Guy Rehorst, founder of Great Lakes Distillery and Boundless Beverages
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium
- Joshua Kaiser, president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals