Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 disability, free textbook program, first Black-owned home in Wauwatosa, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll find out what obstacles people might face when making a disability claim for long-COVID. Then, we’ll learn how two Marquette students were able to start offering free textbooks to first generation students. We’ll tell you about Zeddie Hyler, the first Black man to build a home in Wauwatosa. Plus, in our Book of the Month series with the Milwaukee Public Library, we’ll check out a fiction recommendation for Black History Month.
Guests:
- Barbara Zabawa, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Julie Alemán & Wendy Pérez, founders of Community. Books. YOU.
- Gerald Williamson, owner of first Black-owned home in Wauwatosa
- Brittany Lee, adult services librarian for Milwaukee Public Library