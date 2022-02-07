© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 disability, free textbook program, first Black-owned home in Wauwatosa, Book of the Month

Published February 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll find out what obstacles people might face when making a disability claim for long-COVID. Then, we’ll learn how two Marquette students were able to start offering free textbooks to first generation students. We’ll tell you about Zeddie Hyler, the first Black man to build a home in Wauwatosa. Plus, in our Book of the Month series with the Milwaukee Public Library, we’ll check out a fiction recommendation for Black History Month.

Guests:

  • Barbara Zabawa, clinical assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Julie Alemán & Wendy Pérez, founders of Community. Books. YOU.
  • Gerald Williamson, owner of first Black-owned home in Wauwatosa
  • Brittany Lee, adult services librarian for Milwaukee Public Library
