Monday on Lake Effect: mayoral forum reckless driving, Nearby Nature Milwaukee, Bubbler Talk, DNR caviar trading ring

Published February 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, all seven mayoral candidates share how they would tackle reckless driving in Milwaukee. We hear from two Milwaukeeans sharing their love of nature with other Black Milwaukeeans. Bubbler Talk explores the journey of the Haida ancestral pole that once stood outside of the Milwaukee Public Museum. Plus, we learn about caviar trading at the DNR that could impact the future of sturgeon conservation in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Listen MKE
  • Steven Hunter, programs director at Nearby Nature Milwaukee; Martina Patterson, arts and environmental educator at Nearby Nature Milwaukee
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Tea Krulos, freelance writer
