Tuesday on Lake Effect: Sherman Phoenix leader, Pandemic Pregnancy Project, training doulas of color, Chicago's Wisconsin roots

Today on Lake Effect, we meet the new executive director of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation. Then, explore a new project that looks at the unique challenges pregnant people have faced during the pandemic. We hear from the founder of Birth and Embrace Communities Inc., on her mission to train more doulas of color. Plus, find out how Chicago almost became part of Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Dr. Stacia Thompson, executive director of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation
- N’Jameh Russell Camara & Hanna Barton, co-founders of the Pandemic Pregnancy Project
- Kay’La Mumford, executive director of Birth & Embrace Communities Inc.
- Phil Luciano, reporter for the Peoria Journal Star