© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: talking to kids about racism, diversifying medicine, 'Souvenirs of Service' exhibit, African American BBQ history

Published February 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, a child and family therapist shares why it’s important to start talking to kids about racism early and ways to approach the conversation. Then, we talk to a local woman who’s changing the medical industry from the inside out. We explore an exhibit that features souvenirs, photos, and trinkets brought home by Wisconsin veterans. Plus, tell you how a culinary historian is working to restore African Americans to the center of barbecue history.

Guests:

  • Lakiesha Russell, child and family therapist at Children’s Wisconsin
  • Carla Echeveste, research program coordinator for All of Us
  • Kevin Hampton, curator of history at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum
  • Adrian Miller, soul food scholar & culinary historian
Lake Effect
Stay Connected