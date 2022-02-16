Wednesday on Lake Effect: talking to kids about racism, diversifying medicine, 'Souvenirs of Service' exhibit, African American BBQ history
Today on Lake Effect, a child and family therapist shares why it’s important to start talking to kids about racism early and ways to approach the conversation. Then, we talk to a local woman who’s changing the medical industry from the inside out. We explore an exhibit that features souvenirs, photos, and trinkets brought home by Wisconsin veterans. Plus, tell you how a culinary historian is working to restore African Americans to the center of barbecue history.
Guests:
- Lakiesha Russell, child and family therapist at Children’s Wisconsin
- Carla Echeveste, research program coordinator for All of Us
- Kevin Hampton, curator of history at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum
- Adrian Miller, soul food scholar & culinary historian