Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood, handling burnout, UWM Jeopardy contestant, animal behavior program at Carroll
Today on Lake Effect, we learn more about the history and future of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Then, learn how to identify some of the signs of burnout and how to reframe it. We chat with a UWM PhD student about his time on Jeopardy! Plus, learn about a course at Carroll University that hands out dogs to students and what they can learn from the experience.
Guests:
- Robert “Biko” Baker, instructor at UWM in the African and African Diaspora Studies Department
- Dr. Dominique Pritchett, therapist and owner of Beloved Wellness Center in Kenosha
- David Strifling, directs Marquette University Law School’s Water Law and Policy Initiative
- Avinash Rejendra, engineering PHD student at the UWM and Jeopardy contestant
- Dr. Lee Lee, assistant professor of animal behavior at Carroll University; Sophia Nijem, senior at Carroll
- Sheila Nyberg, director for the Clark county economic development corporation and tourism bureau