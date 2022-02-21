Monday on Lake Effect: Muslim representation in redistricting maps, America's Black Holocaust Museum, living dinosaurs, Bubbler Talk, Todd Ambs
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at Milwaukee’s aldermanic redistricting process and how it could be more inclusive of our Muslim communities. Then, we'll learn why America’s Black Holocaust Museum was founded and its mission as it prepares to reopening its doors. Plus learn how living dinosaurs, also known as birds, can teach us about their ancient ancestors.
Guests:
- Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition & director of the Islamic Resource Center
- Robert Smith, Milwaukee historian
- Dr. Jingmai O’Connor, associate curator for fossil reptiles at the Field Museum in Chicago
- Bubbler Talk (series)
Todd Ambs, former deputy director, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources