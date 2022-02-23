Wednesday on Lake Effect: Courage MKE, road salt in waterways, Indigenous language revitalization, Black Milwaukeeans at Forest Home Cemetery
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Courage MKE, LGBTQ child homelessness, and the challenges of creating a supportive space for kids in need. Then, look at how road salt impacts our waterways. We learn about the work Wisconsin’s Native American tribes are doing to revitalize Indigenous languages. Plus, talk about some notable Black figures who are buried at Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery.
Guests:
- Brad Schlaikowski, co-founder and executive director of Courage MKE
- Charlie Paradis, assistant professor in UWM Department of Geosciences
- Michael Zimmerman jr., Indigenous language specialist
- Sally Merrell, volunteer docent at Forest Homes Cemetery