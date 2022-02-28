© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Wayne Embry, Alice's Garden 50th anniversary, Bubbler Talk, 'The Dancing Granny' at First Stage

Published February 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, hear from a former Bucks General Manager Wayne Embry, the first Black man to hold the position in NBA history. Then, look at Alice’s Garden and their 50 years of community gardening. We learn about the Milwaukee Police Department’s mounted patrol unit and where the horses hang out when they’re not on the streets. Plus, explore The Dancing Granny on stage now at First Stage Children’s Theatre.

Guests:

  • Wayne Embry, former Bucks general manager and senior adviser to the Toronto Raptors
  • Sally Merrell, volunteer docent at Forest Home Cemetery
  • Cheri Johnson, spiritual director at Alice’s Garden; Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Samantha Montgomery, director of The Dancing Granny; Marina Murphy, actor portraying “Anika”
