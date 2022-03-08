Tuesday on Lake Effect: Lakefront Brewery Ukraine relationship, Ambition Center MKE, Tavern Tuesdays
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Lakefront Brewery is helping its partner breweries in Ukraine and raising funds for refugees with crowlers. Then, look at a co-working space that opened up on Milwaukee’s north side during the pandemic. Plus, learn about the new brewing experience coming to Old World Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Andy Jungwirth, export manager at Lakefront Brewery
- Marcell Jackson, founder and CEO of the Ambition Center MKE
- Dan Freas, site director at Old World Wisconsin
- Dr. Piero Antuono, neurology professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Amanda Seligman, professor of history and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee; Lillian Pachner, undergraduate history major at UWM