© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Lakefront Brewery Ukraine relationship, Ambition Center MKE, Tavern Tuesdays

Published March 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Lakefront Brewery is helping its partner breweries in Ukraine and raising funds for refugees with crowlers. Then, look at a co-working space that opened up on Milwaukee’s north side during the pandemic. Plus, learn about the new brewing experience coming to Old World Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Andy Jungwirth, export manager at Lakefront Brewery
  • Marcell Jackson, founder and CEO of the Ambition Center MKE
  • Dan Freas, site director at Old World Wisconsin
  • Dr. Piero Antuono, neurology professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Amanda Seligman, professor of history and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee; Lillian Pachner, undergraduate history major at UWM
Lake Effect