Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin women job dissatisfaction, Everyday Women's Wisdom project, composer Anthony R. Green
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why half of Wisconsin’s working women are considering quitting their jobs. Then, look at a new project celebrating women’s history month by sharing wisdom from local luminaries. Plus, hear from a composer who wants to diversify and broaden classical music.
Guests:
- Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group; Jen Dirks, president and CEO of Tempo of Greater Milwaukee
- Dominique Samari, partner at P3 Development Group and the creator of Everyday Women’s Wisdom; Sherrill Knezel, arts educator and illustrator of Everyday Women’s Wisdom
- Anthony R. Green, composer, performer and social justice advocate
- Rae Senarighi, artist