Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin women job dissatisfaction, Everyday Women's Wisdom project, composer Anthony R. Green

Published March 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why half of Wisconsin’s working women are considering quitting their jobs. Then, look at a new project celebrating women’s history month by sharing wisdom from local luminaries. Plus, hear from a composer who wants to diversify and broaden classical music.

Guests:

  • Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group; Jen Dirks, president and CEO of Tempo of Greater Milwaukee
  • Dominique Samari, partner at P3 Development Group and the creator of Everyday Women’s Wisdom; Sherrill Knezel, arts educator and illustrator of Everyday Women’s Wisdom
  • Anthony R. Green, composer, performer and social justice advocate
  • Rae Senarighi, artist
