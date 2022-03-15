© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: curbing reckless driving, developing Black leadership, BookLive app

Published March 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at "Vision Zero,' a plan to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee. Then, learn how a local leader is working to help Milwaukee develop more Black leadership. Plus, meet the creator of BookLive, an app that helps musicians manage their careers.

Guests:

  • Steve O’Connell, chair of the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Committee
  • Walter Lanier, CEO and president of the African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee
  • Jared Judge, CEO and founder of BookLive
