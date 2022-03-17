Thursday on Lake Effect: Missing & Murdered African American Women Task Force, History of St. Patrick's Day, Pong
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Rep. Sheila Stubbs about her proposed Missing & Murdered African American Women Task Force. We learn about the history and traditions of St. Patrick's Day. Plus, Pong turns 50 years old this year! We'll learn about its cultural impact.
Guests:
- Rep. Sheila Stubbs, Wisconsin's 77th Assembly District
- Tim McMahon, associate professor of history at Marquette University
- Michael Newman, professor of English at UW-Milwaukee