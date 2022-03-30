Wednesday on Lake Effect: mayoral candidate Cavalier Johnson, MATC Uniquely Abled Academy, women buried at Forest Home

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Acting Mayor and candidate Cavalier Johnson, ahead of next week’s election. Then, look at the Uniquely Abled Academy at MATC, a program specifically made for students with autism. We learn about some of Milwaukee’s notable women buried in Forest Home Cemetery. We look at the best ways to donate to local charities. Plus, we learn about the cultural significance of Japanese cherry blossoms, and the spring festival that celebrates their bloom.

Guests:

