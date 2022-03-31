Thursday on Lake Effect: voter turnout, new Milwaukee Public Museum position, Aries zodiac, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at how low voter turnout impacts politics in Milwaukee and how to re-engage voters. Then, we’ll chat with the Milwaukee Public Museum’s new director of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton joins us to talk about the Aries zodiac, and why the mythology of it is worth exploring. Plus, we'll hear some new music that came out of Milwaukee this month in our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Phil Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
- Rhoan Garnett, director of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record