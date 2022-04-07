Thursday on Lake Effect: Oscar's slap, Miss Milwaukee 2022, Milwaukee's socialist mayors, 'Asian Universe' at the planetarium
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the cultural importance of the Oscars “slap heard round the world” within Milwaukee's Black community. Then, chat with Miss Milwaukee 2022 Jada Davis, the first Black woman to earn the title. We learn what made Milwaukee a city where socialism worked for nearly half of the 20th century. Plus, look at the "Asian Universe" program at the Manfred Olson Planetarium.
Guests:
- Dr. Lia Knox, founder & CEO of Knox Behavioral Health Solutions and the co-founder of Blackspace in Milwaukee; Reggie Jackson, co-founder of Nurturing Diversity Partners
- Jada Davis, Miss Milwaukee 2022
- Mike Gousha, a producer of the PBS documentary, America’s Socialist Experiment
- Sheng Vang, Southeast Asian American Student Center manager at UW-Milwaukee
- Dr. Lee Lee, assistant professor of animal behavior; Sophia Nijem, senior at Carroll University