Tuesday on Lake Effect: Summerfest's IRS complaint, Earth Week, College Possible, 'The World of Pondside'

Published April 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we break down the details of an IRS complaint filed against Summerfest, claiming the organization operates as a commercial entity and not a nonprofit. Then, our Earth Week series explores how to cut back on what we throw away. A refugee and graduate student shares her advice for other immigrants considering college. Plus, we speak with a Milwaukee author about her new book, The World of Pondside.

Guests:

  • Bruce Murphy, editor and the chief columnist of Urban Milwaukee
  • Kurt Baehman, sustainability director at Outpost Natural Foods
  • Biluge Ntabala, graduate student at Marquette University and a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Kellie Sigh, executive director of College Possible
  • Mary Helen Stefaniak, author of The World of Pondside
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden
