Tuesday on Lake Effect: Summerfest's IRS complaint, Earth Week, College Possible, 'The World of Pondside'
Today on Lake Effect, we break down the details of an IRS complaint filed against Summerfest, claiming the organization operates as a commercial entity and not a nonprofit. Then, our Earth Week series explores how to cut back on what we throw away. A refugee and graduate student shares her advice for other immigrants considering college. Plus, we speak with a Milwaukee author about her new book, The World of Pondside.
Guests:
- Bruce Murphy, editor and the chief columnist of Urban Milwaukee
- Kurt Baehman, sustainability director at Outpost Natural Foods
- Biluge Ntabala, graduate student at Marquette University and a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Kellie Sigh, executive director of College Possible
- Mary Helen Stefaniak, author of The World of Pondside
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden