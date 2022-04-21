Thursday on Lake Effect: Dylan Farrow, biking to work, 'Messwood,' 'The Amazing Lemonade Girl'
Today on Lake Effect, author, activist, and sex abuse survivor Dylan Farrow, talks about her experiences. Our Earth Week series explores the benefits of biking to work. Then, a new documentary highlights how two local schools on opposite ends of Capitol Drive combined forces to make a football program. Plus, we learn about The Amazing Lemonade Girl, a new play opening at First Stage Children’s Theatre.
Guests:
- Dylan Farrow, author, activist, and the survivor featured in Allen v. Farrow
- Jake Newborn, assistant director of the Wisconsin Bike Federation
- Brad Lichenstein and Emily Kuester, co-directors and co-producers of Messwood
- Molly Rhode, director of The Amazing Lemonade Girl at First Stage Children’s Theatre; James DeVita, playwright of The Amazing Lemonade Girl