© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Dylan Farrow, biking to work, 'Messwood,' 'The Amazing Lemonade Girl'

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, author, activist, and sex abuse survivor Dylan Farrow, talks about her experiences. Our Earth Week series explores the benefits of biking to work. Then, a new documentary highlights how two local schools on opposite ends of Capitol Drive combined forces to make a football program. Plus, we learn about The Amazing Lemonade Girl, a new play opening at First Stage Children’s Theatre.

Guests:

  • Dylan Farrow, author, activist, and the survivor featured in Allen v. Farrow
  • Jake Newborn, assistant director of the Wisconsin Bike Federation
  • Brad Lichenstein and Emily Kuester, co-directors and co-producers of Messwood
  • Molly Rhode, director of The Amazing Lemonade Girl at First Stage Children’s Theatre; James DeVita, playwright of The Amazing Lemonade Girl
Lake Effect