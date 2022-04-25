Monday on Lake Effect: Great Lakes climate change, green burials, Milwaukee's women street names, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of climate change on the Great Lakes and what it’s going to cost. Then, learn about the green burial process and what you should know if you’re considering one. Then, we look at why women are missing from Milwaukee’s street names. Bubbler Talk explores the legend behind the Pfister Hotel ghost and find out who the spirit might be. Plus, learn about Carroll University’s animal behavior program, a college course that comes with a dog.

