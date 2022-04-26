Tuesday on Lake Effect: Pabst Theater Group union efforts, "Bike Battles", Fredrick Law Olmsted, Tavern Tuesdays
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll tell you about efforts underway by Pabst Theater Group employees to unionize. We’ll speak with the author of "Bike Battles" and learn about the longstanding challenges that are preventing cities like Milwaukee from becoming more bike friendly. We'll learn about the legacy of Fredrick Law Olmsted and the parks he designed in Milwaukee. Plus, in our Tavern Tuesday series we’ll tell you about the life of Joseph Schlitz, a man who helped make Milwaukee famous for its beer.
Guests:
- Peter Rickman, president of Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers; Kayli, event lead at the Pabst Theater Group
- James Longhurst, author of “Bike Battles - A History of Sharing the American Road”
- Virginia Small, independent journalist, writer and researcher on environmental issues and landscapes
- Jerry Janiszewski, volunteer brewer & member of brewing experience committee at Old World Wisconsin