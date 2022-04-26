Tuesday on Lake Effect: Pabst Theater Group union efforts, "Bike Battles", Fredrick Law Olmsted, Tavern Tuesdays

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll tell you about efforts underway by Pabst Theater Group employees to unionize. We’ll speak with the author of "Bike Battles" and learn about the longstanding challenges that are preventing cities like Milwaukee from becoming more bike friendly. We'll learn about the legacy of Fredrick Law Olmsted and the parks he designed in Milwaukee. Plus, in our Tavern Tuesday series we’ll tell you about the life of Joseph Schlitz, a man who helped make Milwaukee famous for its beer.

