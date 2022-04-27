Wednesday on Lake Effect: mapping racist housing practices, "A Life on the Farm", Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about an effort to map out racism in real estate in Milwaukee County. Then, we’ll speak with a filmmaker who documented the closing of Oriental Drugs in Milwaukee through her documentary, "Death of a Corner Drugstore." We'll speak with filmmaker Oscar Harding about how his documentary, "A Life on the Farm" which is about a rural English farmer’s home movies. Plus, our Dig In! Series explores many ways to use common, wild herbs.
Guests:
- Dr. Derek Handley, assistant professor of English & Dr. Anne Bonds, associate professor of geography at UW-Milwaukee
- Brooke Maroldi, artist & filmmaker of "Death of a Corner Drugstore"
- Oscar Harding, director & producer of "A Life on the Farm"
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden