© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: mapping racist housing practices, "A Life on the Farm", Dig In!

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about an effort to map out racism in real estate in Milwaukee County. Then, we’ll speak with a filmmaker who documented the closing of Oriental Drugs in Milwaukee through her documentary, "Death of a Corner Drugstore." We'll speak with filmmaker Oscar Harding about how his documentary, "A Life on the Farm" which is about a rural English farmer’s home movies. Plus, our Dig In! Series explores many ways to use common, wild herbs.

Guests:

  • Dr. Derek Handley, assistant professor of English & Dr. Anne Bonds, associate professor of geography at UW-Milwaukee
  • Brooke Maroldi, artist & filmmaker of "Death of a Corner Drugstore"
  • Oscar Harding, director & producer of "A Life on the Farm"
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden

Lake Effect