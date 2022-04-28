Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee neighborhood segregation, long COVID disability, Miss Milwaukee, "Finding Loren"
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn which Milwaukee neighborhoods continue to be deeply segregated and where it’s becoming more diverse. We’ll learn what challenges people with long COVID can face when it comes to claiming disability benefits. We’ll examine the obstacles that formerly incarcerated people face upon reentry into the community. We'll meet Jada Davis, the first Black woman to win Miss Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll tell you about the documentary, "Finding Loren" about a fighter pilot downed over Italy, and his family's efforts to find the crash site 70 years later.
Guest:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette University in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Barbara Zabawa, attorney & owner of the Center for Health and Wellness Law
- Shannon Ross, executive director of The Community
- Jada Davis, Miss Milwaukee 2022
- Pam Percy, producer & director of “Finding Loren”