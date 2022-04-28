Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee neighborhood segregation, long COVID disability, Miss Milwaukee, "Finding Loren"

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn which Milwaukee neighborhoods continue to be deeply segregated and where it’s becoming more diverse. We’ll learn what challenges people with long COVID can face when it comes to claiming disability benefits. We’ll examine the obstacles that formerly incarcerated people face upon reentry into the community. We'll meet Jada Davis, the first Black woman to win Miss Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll tell you about the documentary, "Finding Loren" about a fighter pilot downed over Italy, and his family's efforts to find the crash site 70 years later.

