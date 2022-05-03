Tuesday on Lake Effect: Alexis Patterson disappearance, missing persons cases, 'Anonymous Sister,' All Ways Black
Today on Lake EffectI, on the twentieth anniversary of Alexis Patterson’s disappearance we check in the Milwaukee Police Department about the case. Then, examine why some missing persons cases get more attention than others. We look at the documentary, Anonymous Sister, which explores the filmmaker's family's struggle with addiction. Plus, meet the Milwaukee woman behind All Ways Black, a social media book community.
Guests:
- Jeremiah Jacks, detective for the Milwaukee Police Department
- Michael Mirer, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Jamie Boyle, filmmaker and director of Anonymous Sister
- Cree Myles, curator of All Ways Black