Wednesday on Lake Effect: overturning Roe, Wauwatosa Black alderpeople, All Ways Black, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how overturning Roe v. Wade would affect personal rights in Wisconsin. Then, we’ll chat with the first Black man and Black woman to be elected as alderpeople in Wauwatosa. We continue our conversation with a Milwaukee book influencer behind a social media book community. Plus, hear some new local music in our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Sara Benesh, professor of political science at UW-Milwaukee
- Sean Lowe, alderman for district five in Wauwatosa; Margaret Arney, alderperson for district two in Wauwatosa
- Cree Myles, curator of All Ways Black
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record