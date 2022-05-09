Monday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin's partisan-biased maps, AAPI Heritage Month events, diversifying local history, artist Khari Turner
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why Wisconsin’s state legislative maps are considered the worst, court-adopted maps when it comes to partisan fairness. Then, chat with ElevAsian about the events they have planned for AAPI Heritage Month. We hear about an oral history project attempting to diversify narratives of local history. Plus, learn about a new exhibit from a Milwaukee artist who combines paint with water from historically significant places.
Guests:
- Rob Yablon, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School
- Erik Kennedy and Shary Tran, co-founders of ElevAsian
- Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of Latinx studies at Marquette; Sonia Barnes, associate professor of Spanish at Marquette; Gadah Abduljalil and Brenda Paredes, first year students at Marquette
- Khari Turner, artist
- Whitney Anderson, illustrator and graphic designer