Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee rent hikes, 'The Loyola Project,' summer festivals & events, four-toed salamander

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rising cost of rent in Milwaukee and what it means for residents. Then, the filmmakers of The Loyola Project share the cultural impact of the 1963 Ramblers team. We give a rundown of this summer’s many festivals and events. Plus, tell you about a rare four-toed salamander discovered in a new region of Wisconsin, by UW-Milwaukee students. And learn about MATC's Uniquely Abled program.

Guests:

