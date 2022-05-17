Tuesday on Lake Effect: Curbing Milwaukee violence, local pharmacies, Project Pitch It, Woke Wednesdays 414

There’s been an increase in violence in Milwaukee since the start of the pandemic. Today on Lake Effect, we’ll hear what the Office of Violence Prevention is doing about it. We’ll highlight some local, independent pharmacies and explore what they mean to the community. We’ll speak with the creator of Project Pitch It, a program that aims to inspire, educate, and entertain people about Wisconsin entrepreneurism. Plus, we’ll speak with the creator of the Woke Wednesdays 414 Instagram account about how she's trying to make Wisconsin history more digestible.

