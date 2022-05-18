Wednesday on Lake Effect: 4th Dimension Sobriety Inc., 'Be Seen' podcast, modern day dinosaurs, Buy Nothing Project
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about the only sober living facility in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and how they’re building a community. Then, we’ll tell you about a new podcast called "Be Seen" that explores Wisconsin’s LGBTQ history. We’ll explore the evolution of flight in ancient dinosaurs and what we can learn from their living descendants. Plus, we’ll tell you about the Buy Nothing Project and the goal to connect neighbors while having a positive impact on the environment.
Guests:
- Jason Gonzalez, founder and CEO of 4th Dimension Sobriety Inc.
- Michail Takach, curator for the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project and Nate Imig, director of content for Radio Milwaukee
- Dr. Jingmai O’Connor, associate curator for fossil reptiles at the Field Museum in Chicago
- Lisel Clark, co-founder of the Buy Nothing Project and Jen Norris, Buy Nothing Upper East Side community builder