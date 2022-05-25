Wednesday on Lake Effect: reshaping federal agencies, mothers' mental health, 'When Claude Got Shot,' grilling tips
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how a recent ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals could reshape the federal government as we know it. Then, learn how the national baby formula shortage is impacting the mental health of mothers. We look at a documentary that explores how three strangers in Milwaukee became connected through a weekend of gun violence. Plus, as we gear up for Memorial Day weekend, we learn some tips and tricks for grilling out.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, associate professor of political science at Marquette
- Sarah Bloomquist, co-founder and executive director of Moms Mental Health Initiative
- Claude Motley, subject of the documentary When Claude Got Shot; Brad Lichtenstein, director and president of 371 Productions
- Ann Christenson, dining editor for Milwaukee Magazine