© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin gun laws, period poverty awareness, handling garden pests, Gertie the Duck

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that will impact who is allowed to possess a gun. Then during Period Poverty Awareness week, we learn what the Milwaukee Diaper Mission is doing to address the issue. We get tips on how to keep pests out of our yards, while encouraging pollinators. Plus, share the story of Gertie the duck: what she brought to the city and why she has her own statue on the Wisconsin Avenue bridge.

Guests:

  • Tony Cotton, criminal defense attorney
  • Meagan Johnson, co-founder and executive director of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission
  • Corey Lee, MATC graduate; Michael Rosen, retired professor and founder of the FAST Fund
  • Melinda Myers, gardening expert
  • Amanda Seligman, professor of history and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
Lake Effect