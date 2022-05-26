Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin gun laws, period poverty awareness, handling garden pests, Gertie the Duck

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that will impact who is allowed to possess a gun. Then during Period Poverty Awareness week, we learn what the Milwaukee Diaper Mission is doing to address the issue. We get tips on how to keep pests out of our yards, while encouraging pollinators. Plus, share the story of Gertie the duck: what she brought to the city and why she has her own statue on the Wisconsin Avenue bridge.

