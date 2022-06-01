Wednesday on Lake Effect: entertainment district, understanding Sikhism, midges, 'Changing the Game,' Trap Therapy
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new development planned for downtown Milwaukee that includes a new outdoor soccer stadium and indoor concert venue. Then, learn about efforts to better educate people about Sikhism as we approach the ten year anniversary of the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek. We look at the documentary “Changing the Game,” which follows three transgender high school athletes. Plus, learn about midges: the pesky swarms of bugs you might be seeing near lakes and rivers.
Guests:
- Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theatre Group; SR Mills, CEO of Bear Real Estate Group; Conor Caloia, from the soccer arm of Kacmarcik Enterprises
- Shauna Singh Baldwin, author and educator
- PJ Liesch, extension entomologist and director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at UW-Madison
- Michael Barnett, director of Changing the Game
- Tarsha Wiggins, founder of Speak Wellness Behavioral Health & Consulting