Wednesday on Lake Effect: entertainment district, understanding Sikhism, midges, 'Changing the Game,' Trap Therapy

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new development planned for downtown Milwaukee that includes a new outdoor soccer stadium and indoor concert venue. Then, learn about efforts to better educate people about Sikhism as we approach the ten year anniversary of the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek. We look at the documentary “Changing the Game,” which follows three transgender high school athletes. Plus, learn about midges: the pesky swarms of bugs you might be seeing near lakes and rivers.

Guests:

