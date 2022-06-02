Thursday on Lake Effect: RNC proposal, PrideFest, 5 things in Milwaukee, 'Small Town Wisconsin'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the proposal to bring the Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Then, hear from the president of Milwaukee Pride Inc. about the return of PrideFest in person after a two year hiatus. We learn about some of the many community events happening this month in Milwaukee. Plus, speak with the filmmakers of Small Town Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Alison Dirr, reporter covering Milwaukee City and County politics for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Wes Shaver, president of Milwaukee Pride
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Jeremy Ault, advisor and special education adviser at Esecula Verde; Loren Luna and Jasper Schmiedel, students at Escuela Verde
- Niels Mueller, director of Small Town Wisconsin; David Sullivan, lead actor of the film