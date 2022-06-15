Wednesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark gravesite, concurrent teaching, art of making cowbells, history of BBQ

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only known Black lynching victim and learn how the effort to memorialize him came full circle. Then, a teacher describes the challenges of educating students both in-person and virtually. We’ll learn about the art of making cowbells. We’ll speak with a father-son duo keeping the tradition of Latin music alive in Wisconsin. Plus, a culinary historian shares how he’s working to restore African Americans to the center of America’s barbecue history.

