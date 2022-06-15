© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: George Marshall Clark gravesite, concurrent teaching, art of making cowbells, history of BBQ

Published June 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll visit the gravesite of Milwaukee’s only known Black lynching victim and learn how the effort to memorialize him came full circle. Then, a teacher describes the challenges of educating students both in-person and virtually. We’ll learn about the art of making cowbells. We’ll speak with a father-son duo keeping the tradition of Latin music alive in Wisconsin. Plus, a culinary historian shares how he’s working to restore African Americans to the center of America’s barbecue history.

Guests:

  • John Simons, teacher in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
  • Ulisis Santiago, cowbell maker
  • Cecil Negron & Cecilio Negron Jr., percussion masters in the bands Cache and De La Buena
  • Adrian Miller, soul food scholar, culinary historian & barbecue judge
Lake Effect