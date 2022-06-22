Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin's fake elector lawsuit, impact of Roe v. Wade, Antonia’s 365 Hip Hop Museum, preventing tick bites
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how fake electors attempted to overturn the 2020 election and look at a new lawsuit challenging the scheme. Then, learn how childbearing people of color could be affected if Roe vs. Wade is overturned. We head to Milwaukee’s largest hip-hop collection. Plus, learn how to prevent tick bites and spot the early signs of Lyme disease.
Guests:
- Jeff Mandell, lead counsel and president of Law Forward
- Sarah Noble, former executive director of the Reproductive Justice Collective
- Antonia Anderson, founder and CEO of Antonia’s 365 Hip Hop Museum
- Dean Nardelli, associate professor of health science at UW-Milwaukee