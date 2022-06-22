© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin's fake elector lawsuit, impact of Roe v. Wade, Antonia’s 365 Hip Hop Museum, preventing tick bites

Published June 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how fake electors attempted to overturn the 2020 election and look at a new lawsuit challenging the scheme. Then, learn how childbearing people of color could be affected if Roe vs. Wade is overturned. We head to Milwaukee’s largest hip-hop collection. Plus, learn how to prevent tick bites and spot the early signs of Lyme disease.

Guests:

  • Jeff Mandell, lead counsel and president of Law Forward
  • Sarah Noble, former executive director of the Reproductive Justice Collective
  • Antonia Anderson, founder and CEO of Antonia’s 365 Hip Hop Museum
  • Dean Nardelli, associate professor of health science at UW-Milwaukee
