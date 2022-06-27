Monday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law, Midterm Election abortion impact, disparate affect of rescinding reproductive rights

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, look at how it could impact access to life-saving medical care and how it could be enforced. Then, explore how the state of politics in Wisconsin and the upcoming Midterm Elections will play a role in the future of abortion law. We look at how people of color may be disproportionately affected by the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Plus, learn about the invasive spongy moth and what it could mean for our treescape.

Guests:

