Wednesday on Lake Effect: AMA president-elect, Milwaukee beach ambassadors, Vincent Noth profile, Sculpture Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, the new president-elect of the American Medical Association talks about the organization’s view on abortion rights. Then, we chat with the ambassadors who are working to keep Milwaukee beachgoers safe. We get to know Vincent Noth, the leader of the Kinship Community Food Center. Plus, look at this year’s new Sculpture Milwaukee exhibit, which plays on the city’s relationship to the environment.
Guests:
- Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, anesthesiologist at the Medical College of Wisconsin and president-elect of the American Medical Association
- Teresa Coronado, outreach and development director at the Milwaukee community sailing center; Mikayla Walker, undergraduate student at UWM and a beach ambassador
- Vincent Noth, executive director of the Kinship Community Food Center
- Brian Schupper, executive director of Sculpture Milwaukee